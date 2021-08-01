Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 177.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FibroGen by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in FibroGen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

