Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 193,762 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE MDP opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.