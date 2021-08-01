Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,981.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,271,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,270,970 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

