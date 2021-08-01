St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.