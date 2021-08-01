Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.20.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.