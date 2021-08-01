Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 480,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 496.6% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

