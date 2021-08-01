State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

