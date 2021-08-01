State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.75 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

