State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,023 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

