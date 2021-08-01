State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,711 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.81.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

