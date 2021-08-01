State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 76,009 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,009 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $311,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $72,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $83.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

