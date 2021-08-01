State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

