State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,041 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $110,481,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.15 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

