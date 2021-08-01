State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $14,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 235,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

