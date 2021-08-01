State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 942.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

