State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,199 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $668,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.50 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.