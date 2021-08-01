State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,053,000.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT opened at $38.33 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

