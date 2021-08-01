State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $2.83 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.