Stellar One Day Volume Tops $612.05 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.78 billion and $612.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00028887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,110.99 or 1.00175249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00835725 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,946 coins and its circulating supply is 23,393,654,148 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

