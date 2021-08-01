stETH Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00101660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.11 or 0.99941029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00824275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

