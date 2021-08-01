Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

