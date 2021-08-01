Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) to “Buy”

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

