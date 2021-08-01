STM Group’s (STM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STM Group (LON:STM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of STM opened at GBX 33.55 ($0.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.30. The stock has a market cap of £19.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. STM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Get STM Group alerts:

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.