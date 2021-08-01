STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €37.90 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.91).

STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.34. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

