Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

EDI stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $56,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

