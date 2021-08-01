Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.89. 2,807,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $101.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

