Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,093 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.04. 434,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

