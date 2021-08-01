Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 229.3% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 203,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $459.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.