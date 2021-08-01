Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $12.35 Million in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 116,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,000. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up about 6.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of CNRG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.95. 16,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,863. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02.

