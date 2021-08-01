StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

