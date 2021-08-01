StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

