StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 14,300 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.26 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.