StoneX Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,451.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $102.90.

