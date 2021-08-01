Stox (STX) Price Hits $0.0115

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a total market cap of $585,439.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stox has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00084904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,094,507 coins and its circulating supply is 50,700,115 coins. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

