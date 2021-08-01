Strategic Education’s (STRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

Strategic Education stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $134.43.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

