Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

