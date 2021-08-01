Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Shares of SU stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
