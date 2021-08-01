Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of SU stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

