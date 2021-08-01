Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $26.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $19.63 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.