Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.