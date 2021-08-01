Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $5,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,459.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

