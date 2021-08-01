Susquehanna Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.