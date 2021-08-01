Susquehanna Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.96.

V stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

