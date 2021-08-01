Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 267.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Sutro Biopharma worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.03 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $785.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

