Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY remained flat at $$25.55 during trading hours on Friday. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

