Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 1,731,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 822.3 days.

SSREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREF traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.62.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.