Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

