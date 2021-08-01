Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

