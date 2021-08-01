T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 874,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 151,033 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 335.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

