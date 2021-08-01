Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,114. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $962.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.