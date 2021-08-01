Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTWO opened at $173.42 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

